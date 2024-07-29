Pittsburgh Pirates reportedly trade Quinn Priester to Boston Red Sox for Nick Yorke

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Pirates have reportedly traded pitcher Quinn Priester to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for infield prospect Nick Yorke, according to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan.

Priester, 23, was selected by the Pirates with the 18th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. He's tallied a 2-6 win-loss record this season while maintaining a 5.04 ERA in 44.2 innings pitched. Priester also has 31 strikeouts on the year.

Yorke, a 22-year-old second baseman, was drafted by the Red Sox with the 17th overall in the 2020 MLB Draft. Yorke has yet to make his major league debut.

In 320 minor league at-bats this season, Yorke has a .278 batting average with 53 runs, 10 home runs, 46 RBI and 14 stolen bases.

Major League Baseball's trade deadline is Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET.