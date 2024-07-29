Pittsburgh Pirates trade for Colorado Rockies pitcher Jalen Beeks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded for Colorado Rockies pitcher Jalen Beeks.

The Pirates traded Double-A pitcher Luis Peralta to the Rockies for Beeks, a left-handed relief pitcher, the team announced. MLB insider Mark Feinsand first reported the news.

The 31-year-old Beeks has been a bullpen arm for the Rockies this season. In 49 1/3 innings, Beeks has a 4.74 ERA, nine saves and five holds. He has a 1.36 WHIP in 45 appearances and will add depth to the Pirates' bullpen.

He started 15 games in 2022 and 2023 with the Tampa Bay Rays but has not recorded a start in 2024.

Beeks was a 12th-round pick in the 2014 draft by the Boston Red Sox. He signed a one-year deal before the season with the Rockies.

According to Baseball America, Peralta was Pittsburgh's No. 24 prospect. He started the year unranked, Baseball America said.

Earlier on Monday, the Pirates traded pitcher Quinn Priester to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for infield prospect Nick Yorke.