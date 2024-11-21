Snow and winter weather are on their way to the Pittsburgh area. Here are some tips if you're out on the road.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Winter weather and snow are on the way to the Pittsburgh area and dropping temperatures can create some trouble for travelers. Here are some tips to help stay safe out on the road.

PennDOT is already asking people to be cautious as the storm approaches and is advising people to avoid unnecessary travel.

Officials say they'll also be putting in speed and vehicle restrictions during the storm.

PennDOT also says they'll be pre-treating some of the roads to try and prevent early ice buildup.

As we get ready for a November blast of winter weather, here are some reminders.

If you're on the roads, make sure you're alert for snow plows that will be out clearing any snow that accumulates.

Make sure you keep your headlights on and if you do see a crash, be sure to slow down while passing it.

The roads in a winter weather situation are already slick to start with, so you should already be going slow.

Don't drive with your windshield covered in ice and also be sure to remove the snow that builds up on the top of your car before you hit the road.

Be sure to have an emergency kit onboard your vehicle in case you get stranded.

Items like jumper cables, your phone, some nonperishable food and water, warm clothing, and a blanket are just some of the things you should have with you.