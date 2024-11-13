Penguins players visit UPMC Children's Hospital patients

Patients and families at UPMC Children's Hospital get a special visit from Penguins players

Patients and families at UPMC Children's Hospital get a special visit from Penguins players

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Some patients and family members at UPMC Children's Hospital got a special visit from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

The team's entire roster made its annual visit to the hospital Tuesday and made an effort to cheer up the kids.

The players took time to visit patients at their bedsides, deliver gifts, pose for pictures, and sign autographs. They say that these visits mean a lot to them.

"The holidays are kinda coming ahead," said defenseman Kris Letang. "To visit some patients, you know, obviously, they're unfortunate to be here, but everything we can do to bring a smile or try to interact with them and try to cheer them up, it's a pretty good experience."

The visit is part of the Penguins' 'Hockey Fights Cancer' initiative that runs through November.

Penguins players also visited with Carter Mason, the Rochester High School football player who collapsed during a game earlier this year. Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson visited with Mason earlier this month, also.

Sidney Crosby poses for a photo with Rochester High School football player Carter Mason, who collapsed during a game earlier this year. Submitted

During a game on Oct. 4 against Shenango, Mason took a hit in the fourth quarter and walked off the field before he collapsed on the sidelines.

Mason took a hit during a game against Shenango and suffered a seizure and brain bleed.

Mason's family said he has a long way to go in his recovery, but they're grateful for the support they've received.