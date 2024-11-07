Steelers' Russell Wilson visits high school football player at hospital who collapsed during game

Rochester varsity football player who collapsed during game has brain bleed, says family

Rochester varsity football player who collapsed during game has brain bleed, says family

Rochester varsity football player who collapsed during game has brain bleed, says family

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson went to the hospital to visit the Rochester High School football player who collapsed during a game last month.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson visited Carter Mason at UPMC Children's Hospital. Credit: Provided

The family of Carter Mason told KDKA-TV that Wilson visited Mason this week at UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh. His family said Mason and Wilson took a photo to capture the moment. Mason's family said he is on the rehab floor at the hospital as he recovers from his injuries.

During a game on Oct. 4 against Shenango, Mason took a hit in the fourth quarter and walked off the field before he collapsed on the sidelines.

Mason suffered a seizure and a brain bleed, his family said. His grandmother told KDKA-TV last month that Mason has suffered concussions in the past while playing football.

Mason's family said he has a long way to go in his recovery, but they're grateful for the support they've received.

"He's got a whole lot of neurological issues from multiple concussions. We're just taking it day by day," Dean Friend, Mason's uncle, told KDKA-TV last month.

Rochester High School football player Carter Mason Submitted

Since becoming the Steelers' quarterback, Wilson has made frequent visits to UPMC Children's Hospital. Wilson has visited the hospital weekly since September, according to social media posts from UPMC.

Wilson visited Seattle Children's Hospital every Tuesday for 10 years while playing for the Seattle Seahawks and wore a pair of custom cleats honoring the work of the Children's Hospital Colorado while playing for the Denver Broncos.