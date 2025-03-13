Construction starts on new music venue in Pittsburgh's Lower Hill

Construction is underway for a new music venue in Pittsburgh's Lower Hill after officials broke ground on Thursday.

The venue will be called Citizens Live at The Wylie. The Hill District was once called the "Harlem of Pittsburgh," with the Crawford Grill on Wylie Avenue a hub for jazz music.

The new 98,500-square-foot live music venue will have a 4,000-seat capacity, providing a space for breakout artists and bigger musicians who are looking for a more intimate setup.

(Photo: Live Nation)

The music venue is part of work to redevelop the former Civic Arena site, which is now also home to a $300 million, 26-story skyscraper that contains First National Bank's headquarters.

"For generations, artists from the Hill District inspired the world. Although we can't change the past, we can honor those who came before – and build a better future for everyone," Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said in a news release. "Today is an important milestone in the redevelopment of the Lower Hill, due both to the project moving forward and to the reinvestment it will catalyze in the Greater Hill District."

Live Nation, Citizens and the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrated the project on Thursday. The venue is expected to open in the second half of 2026.