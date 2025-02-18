First National Bank opens new headquarters in Pittsburgh's Hill District

It's a big milestone for Pittsburgh's Lower Hill District. After years of planning, delays, public input, and a pandemic, the First National Bank Financial Center has opened its new headquarters.

The 26-story skyscraper is a state-of-the-art building with the potential to bring nearly $1 billion in economic expansion.

The new building has changed the skyline at the Washington Place and Bedford Avenue intersection.

It's a building about a decade in the making, said president and CEO of F.N.B. Corporation, Vincent J. Delie Jr.

"It's been tremendous. The building's phenomenal," Delie added.

This $300 million building sits on 28 acres where the Civic Arena used to be.

"The growth of the company was a big driver for us to actually be able to construct a building of this magnitude," Delie said.

Development moved forward in the summer of 2020, but COVID got in the way. The pandemic also inspired new features.

"A state-of-the-art filtration system to eliminate viruses and bacteria in the air," Delie said.

Those features add to an already eco-friendly building with its "LEED Gold" certification.

"We're looking at adding solar, we're looking at doing some other things that may give us even more of a positive environmental impact," Delie added.

It's state-of-the-art with touchless entry. This building also has conference and Zoom rooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, a café, and more.

"We also have an amenities floor with a fitness facility for the employees, [and] there's outdoor space that they can enjoy," said Delie.

As part of the deal, they promised to invest in minority-owned and women-owned businesses, and while some community members expressed skepticism, F.N.B said it upheld its end.

"We exceeded 30% in minority contractor involvement and the 15% threshold for female-owned contractors. So, pretty high levels, probably the highest in the country, and we're very proud of that."

The new building will have a positive impact on the community and a positive impact on the environment.

"Having grown up on the North Side of Pittsburgh, it is extraordinary, exciting for me to be able to be in the skyline," Delie said.

First National Bank is known for its banking and wealth management solutions. In a time of workspaces sitting empty and working from home, they hope to fill and build a community office experience.

"Hopefully, this is just the beginning, and you know, there continues to be economic expansion and a sharing of the prosperity of the businesses located here," said Delie.

First National Bank's corporate employees moved into the building in November. The building is about 70% occupied, about half being F.N.B. workers.