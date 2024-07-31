Pittsburgh native shares special moment with Taylor Swift at Eras Tour show in Germany

Pittsburgh-area girl chosen for special moment during Taylor Swift concert in Germany

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Taylor Swift fan from Pittsburgh took home a piece of memorabilia from the show, as well as the memory of a very special moment with the pop icon.

During Swift's show in Munich, Germany on July 28, the person chosen to get her hat is from the Pittsburgh area, 14-year-old Erica.

Bethany, Erica's Mom

She was in Germany visiting family friends who got tickets to the show. KDKA spoke to Erica on the phone Wednesday morning. Erica said it was her first time seeing the show and said she'd certainly never forget it.

The Eras Tour will continue overseas with shows in Warsaw, Poland on Aug. 1, Aug. 2 and Aug. 3.