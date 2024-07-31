Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh native shares special moment with Taylor Swift at Eras Tour show in Germany

By Erica Mokay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh-area girl chosen for special moment during Taylor Swift concert in Germany
Pittsburgh-area girl chosen for special moment during Taylor Swift concert in Germany 00:29

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Taylor Swift fan from Pittsburgh took home a piece of memorabilia from the show, as well as the memory of a very special moment with the pop icon. 

During Swift's show in Munich, Germany on July 28, the person chosen to get her hat is from the Pittsburgh area, 14-year-old Erica. 

image00001.jpg
Bethany, Erica's Mom

She was in Germany visiting family friends who got tickets to the show. KDKA spoke to Erica on the phone Wednesday morning. Erica said it was her first time seeing the show and said she'd certainly never forget it. 

The Eras Tour will continue overseas with shows in Warsaw, Poland on Aug. 1, Aug. 2 and Aug. 3. 

Erica Mokay
erica-mokay-web.jpg

Erica is a reporter and anchor at KDKA-TV and has been with the station since October of 2022.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.