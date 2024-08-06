Pittsburgh-area National Night Out events aim to improve community-police relations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- On the second Tuesday of every August, police and law enforcement organizations all over the United States take to the streets.

It's called National Night Out, where local neighborhoods hold several events to allow people to interact with the men and women who patrol our neighborhoods.

Social media, TV shows, and movies can sometimes paint a negative picture of a police officer.

Law enforcement is often present only when something is wrong or bad has happened, but there are real people behind those badges. People who want to interact and become a positive presence in communities. That is why events like this National Night Out celebration are set up all over the country.

Dr. Staci Ford is the organizer of one of the local National Night Out events.

"It's just so the community can see the officers in a different light. Not in a bad term or a bad situation, but also a positive situation. We're bringing them in, they'll play with the kids, [and] they'll play video games."

The idea for National Night Out started in 1970. It soon became an annual occurrence held on the second Tuesday in August.

It's not just about meeting police officers, but also about putting community resources front and center to create a bond between neighborhoods, communities, and officers.

Officer Clarence Ford has been a police officer for 17 years for the city of Pittsburgh. When asked about community and police relations, he said relations are improving year over year.

"Chief Scirotto is very progressive; he's very community-oriented, and this event is something he's trying to push, and have a better interaction between police and the community."

There are National Night Out events all over, not only in the city of Pittsburgh but throughout our entire region.

However, due to inclement weather on Tuesday, Pittsburgh Public Safety has recommended that groups hosting a National Night Out celebration either cancel, reschedule, or move the event indoors.