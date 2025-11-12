Pittsburgh Mills' pothole problem now has a solution - a paving schedule has been put in place

The Pittsburgh Mills Mall has become known for being pothole-plagued in recent months.

"It's been years since it's been going downhill like this," Cyndi Sagath of Tarentum said.

It's something we've reported extensively on at KDKA-TV.

Now, there's a paving plan in place -- and it's starting next week. There have been patches previously over some of the huge craters.

"They fixed a lot of them, but they still have a ways to go," Sagath said.

According to a Facebook post from Frazer Township's Police Department, in phase one, the outbound lanes of Village Center Drive will close on November 17 and November 18 for paving. That's on the Lowes' side of the premises.

Then, on November 19 and November 20, the same will happen to the inbound lanes for phase two.

There's also a third phase here. Both sides of Galleria Drive – off Pittsburgh Mills Drive?

They'll close on November 21 for paving.

Some we spoke with have said this doesn't necessarily solve the problems in the parking lots, but they're hopeful this will be a step forward.

"Hopefully, more people come because I know a lot of people don't come because of the roads," Patty LeFever of Saxonburg said.

Pittsburgh Mills' pothole problem leads to fines, solutions, and false starts

Since about 2024, the potholes surrounding the Pittsburgh Mills Mall have been a serious topic of discussion. Whether it was a lack of action, fines, or false starts on filling in the potholes, it's been a consistent problem.

In August 2024, State Representative Mandy Steele said her office had been getting calls about the issue and introduced legislation to have it fixed.

"We get calls from people every week with damage to their cars. I'm seriously concerned that someone is going to be injured," she said at the time.

Even as the calendar flipped to 2025, the pothole problem only went deeper.

Though there were claims on social media that the holes were being patched, it appeared little progress had been made by January.

In March, crews began their work patching the roads. A search warrant executed by the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office on the property owner's bank may have been the kick in the butt that was needed.

However, the drama didn't end there. A company that was hired to fill in the potholes said they hadn't been paid for their services.

According to Patch Management Incorporated, the owners of Pittsburgh Mills, Namdar Realty Group, reached out to them in January. In February, they did a truckload of patches, and then in March and April, they did more work.

They got a $7,000 deposit, but Namdar has not paid the remaining balance of more than $14,000.

Eventually, the owner of the mall was ordered to pay nearly $2 million in fines over the issue.

"The Mills collects a lot of money to maintain that property, I want to know where that money's at," District Attorney Stephen Zappala said in April. "There's an allocation for maintenance, there's an allocation, but it's not being used for maintenance. We'll get to the bottom of that, too."