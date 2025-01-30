Massive potholes remain an issue surrounding Pittsburgh Mills Mall

TARENTUM (KDKA) - We have talked about this before but it remains a problem - massive potholes surrounding the Pittsburgh Mills Mall.

Some posts on Facebook have said it looks like the holes were being patched. In fact, the mall owners promised they would have crews there in early January to make repairs.

It now begs the question...are they following through?

With so many potholes, a lot of what is causing it is very empty parking lots, but make no mistake, it is still an active business district. DICK's Sporting Goods is here, 25% of the businesses are still open, but a lot of people are avoiding it due to the potholes.

If you decide to visit Pittsburgh Mills Mall, plan to do some dodging some deep potholes. The latest issue is the owner, Namdar, knows about them and even made a promise to a state representative to take care of them.

"Namdar, the last time that I spoke with with, they assured me they would be on site to patch the major holes," said State Rep. Mandy Steele. "There have been a few holes patched, but really they've just been filled with slag. They've not been patched and it's not acceptable."

While we were at the mall today, we didn't observe one crew.

"Conditions at the Mills are unacceptable, pertaining to the potholes," Rep. Steele said. "People are calling my office every day, reporting damage to their cars."

In fact, it's not just Rep. Steele getting calls about the potholes at the Mills, KDKA got a call to the newsroom with the caller saying their car had to be taken to the shop after running over a pothole.

Their estimated cost for repairs is $2,200.

"The municipality has decided to pursue legal action against the property owner, Namdar, and I support that effort wholeheartedly," Rep. Steele said.

One piece of proof that people are just fed up over the potholes? There's a Facebook group simply called "Pittsburgh Mills Mess" where people go to post their pictures of the potholes.