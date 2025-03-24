After months of frustration, crews finally begin filling in potholes at Pittsburgh Mills Mall

For months, we have heard from viewers and drivers about the pothole problem at the Pittsburgh Mills Mall.

In fact, in January the mall's owner promised to have crews there to make repairs. Now, nearly two months later, a crew is on-site and on the job, working to fill them, patch them, and make sure drivers don't have to dodge them any longer.

It was a welcome sight for anyone who has endured the mammoth-sized potholes at Pittsburgh Mills Mall as the crew had been out since 6 a.m. and they said they felt like celebrities as drivers were beeping their horns and yelling thank you as they drove past them.

The sound of a car horn typically signifies a simple warning, frustration, or at times, an emergency. Not today, not at the Pittsburgh Mills Mall.

Today, it was a sign of joy.

"Happy to see this happening, saving the car, saving the people," said one driver.

The now infamous potholes surrounding the mall have caused drivers to do more than just spill their coffees, it's led to flat tires, damaged wheel rims, and even crashes.

None of that, however, seemed to move the property owner, Namdar Realty Group, to take action.

"I was here yesterday and almost lost a tire, so it's nice to see," said another driver. "Now, I can get my Chipotle without breaking my car."

It appears a search warrant executed by the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office on the property owner's bank may have been the kick in the butt that was needed.

Until that happened, the pothole-plagued roads had been untouched.

Today, drivers can breathe a sigh of relief now that the Pothole Killers are in town.

"It's about time," said one more driver, echoing the sentiment of so many.

Patch Management said they'll be out patching the potholes through Thursday.