Pittsburgh Mills owners ordered to pay $1.8 million in fines

The owners of the Pittsburgh Mills were ordered to pay $1.8 million in fines for pothole-riddled roads and overgrown landscaping.

After an attorney for Namdar Realty Group, the mall's owner, pleaded guilty to 36 citations, District Judge Michael Girardi issued more than $1.8 million in penalties, a representative for his office confirmed.

Frazer Township filed 400 citations against Namdar, and the hearing addressed 259 of them. Each citation came with a $50,000 fine.

Earlier this year, the Allegheny County district attorney charged the mall's owners with creating a public nuisance. In court documents, police said since 2021, they've taken nearly 40 reports about road conditions at the Pittsburgh Mills, including 30 flat tires, nine damaged wheel rims and seven vehicle tows. First responders said the potholes also affect their ability to respond to emergencies.

"The Mills collects a lot of money to maintain that property, I want to know where that money's at," District Attorney Stephen Zappala said in April. "There's an allocation for maintenance, there's an allocation, but it's not being used for maintenance. We'll get to the bottom of that, too."

In 2024, Frazer Township sued the mall's owners over the pothole-plagued roads.

Namdar purchased the mall in 2018. The company also owns several other retail properties across the country.