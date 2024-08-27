Lawmaker pushes to fix giant potholes at Pittsburgh Mills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Drivers are blowing out tires because of massive potholes in the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills parking lot. It's gotten so bad that a state lawmaker says she had to intervene.

Driving through the Pittsburgh Mills parking lot can be a bit of a challenge because of the the potholes. Hub caps and even a bent rim with a tire on sit on the roadside as reminders of just how bad the situation is. KDKA-TV's Ross Guidotti took a ruler out to one pothole and measured a depth of 10 inches.

"The conditions at Pittsburgh Mills are unacceptable," said state Rep. Mandy Steele.

Steele says her office has heard about the perils of Pittsburgh Mills parking lots.

"We get calls from people every week with damage to their cars. I'm seriously concerned that someone is going to be injured," she said.

(Photo: KDKA)

The potholes do more than just bend rims. They also force people into other lanes of traffic.

"We are working with the property owner to push them to take responsibility and fix these issues," Steele said.

The Namdar Realty Group is responsible for the roads and lot. They said they're working with local officials to fix the situation.

"They have said that in the past. We're nearing the end of paving season. Once it gets too cold, you can't lay asphalt, so we need them to take urgent action," Steele said.

For now, officials say the best you can do is look out and be prepared to swerve.

"That is a recipe for disaster. People swerving into other lanes to avoid potholes, combine that with people who are exceeding the speed limit, it is truly a dangerous situation. I urge people to use caution at the Mills," Steele said.