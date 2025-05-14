Company says it hasn't been paid in full for filling some potholes on Pittsburgh Mills mall property

The saga of the Pittsburgh Mills potholes continues. Earlier this year, some were patched by the property owner, but now KDKA-TV is learning that they were not fully paid.

It's no secret that the roads around Pittsburgh Mills are comparable to driving on the surface of the moon.

"Nobody does anything," Bill Dejonge of Saxonburg said.

"It's honestly a hazard and a danger for me to come with my family to grocery shop," Zachary Eiseman of New Kensington said.

According to Patch Management Incorporated, the owners of Pittsburgh Mills, Namdar Realty Group, reached out to them in January. In February, they did a truckload of patch, and then in March and April, they did more work.

They got a $7,000 deposit, but Namdar has not paid the remaining balance of more than $14,000.

"That's a big surprise, isn't it?" Glenna Stitt of Vandergrift said.

KDKA-TV spoke with the Patch Management over the phone, and they say Namdar is not responsive. On Wednesday, their first finance charges will start, which is essentially interest.

"More questions from large corporations that are non-existent in the community," Eiseman said.

"If you want to keep your property up to date and get people out here, you better get it fixed," Dejonge said.

This comes as Frazer Township has filed lawsuits, and the Allegheny County District Attorney has charged Namdar with creating a public nuisance. If the payment doesn't go to Patch Management, it could end up in court.

KDKA-TV reached out to Namdar Realty, but did not hear back.