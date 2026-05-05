Pittsburgh Mills owners ordered to pay nearly $1.5 million in additional fines

The owners of the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills are facing another $1.47 million in fines.

At a court hearing Monday morning, the owners of the mall were found guilty of 28 new citations, all related to the lack of upkeep of the mall property.

While in court, the lawyer for the mall's owners said there are weekly phone calls with the leaders of Frazer Township to figure out the high priority fixes at the property.

Last summer, Namdar Realty Group, the owners of the mall, was ordered to pay close to $1.8 million in fines after pleading guilty to dozens of citation violations related to maintenance issues and large number of potholes throughout the property.

Frazer Township filed 400 citations against Namdar after the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office charged the mall's owners with creating a public nuisance.

At the time, police said that since 2021, they had taken nearly 40 reports about road conditions at the mall, including 30 flat tires, nine damaged wheel rims and seven vehicle tows. First responders said the potholes also affect their ability to respond to emergencies.

Nearly two years ago, Pennsylvania Representative Mandy Steele called the conditions at Pittsburgh Mills "unacceptable" and said that her office is working with the property owner to push them to take responsibility and fix the issues.