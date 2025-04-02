Pittsburgh Mills owners charged with creating public nuisance over pothole maintenance

The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office has charged Pitt Galleria Realty LLC, owners and operators of the Pittsburgh Mills Mall, with creating a criminal public nuisance.

According to the criminal complaint, the road surface is "riddled by large potholes, making it extremely difficult to navigate. These conditions pose a potential hazard for first responders, pedestrians, and motorists who travel the road daily."

First responders said they traversed and observed others on roads like Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard, Galleria Drive, Retail Drive, Pittsburgh Mills Circle, and Mills Drive, among others, and noticed "numerous large potholes" on all the listed roads.

"The long-term hazardous conditions resulted in longer emergency response times and vehicle damage from the pothole-riddled roads," the DA's office said in an accompanying press release.

Frazer Township announced that officials would pursue legal action to remedy the pothole issues as far back as September 2024.

Per the criminal complaint, Frazer Township Police Department Chief Aaron Scott said that since 2021, his department had taken "approximately 38 reports" about the deteriorating road conditions throughout the mall complex.

Financial records given to investigators also detailed how businesses in the surrounding area were paying the realty company to maintain the deteriorating roads.

"Despite the township's diligent efforts to compel the defendant to remediate the long-term hazards, no actions were taken. Recent events indicate the defendant had the ability to remediate earlier but declined to do so," the press release added.

Crews could be seen filling some potholes around the mall as late as last week.

The investigation is ongoing. District Attorney Stephen Zappala is expected to speak on Thursday.