Pittsburgh area to see milder temperatures this week with a few light rain chances

The Pittsburgh area is expected to see milder temperatures this week with a few light rain chances. Sunday starts with clear skies which should last through around 11 a.m., then a fast-moving disturbance approaching from the Midwest will lead to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

Temperatures are still expected to reach the upper 30s to low 40s thanks to southwesterly winds and warm air from the southwest sliding into the region. This warm air transport will continue on Monday with conditions continuing to trend drier than what model guidance projected earlier in the week.

Winds will be breezy as well out of the southwest around 15 mph with higher gusts possible. Partly cloudy skies are expected, and southwest winds will push afternoon temperatures into the mid-40s and low-50s, which should allow for some decent melting of our current snowpack.

A disturbance, and its associated cold front, will pass through on Tuesday with increased clouds, and a chance of showers mainly during the morning hours. Although, some showers will continue through the afternoon until the trough with this system clears the region.

Temperatures will be cooler on Tuesday with the clouds and low-rain chances with low to mid-40s for highs. Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, high pressure will quickly pass over the Ohio Valley and Lower Great Lakes leading to some partial clearing, but temperatures will still remain mild. Clouds will quickly increase on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

A stronger trough of low pressure will move in from the northwest by Wednesday night into Thursday. This will carry a stronger cold front along with slightly better chances for more widespread rain. As temperatures aloft in the atmosphere cool and the disturbance continues to pass through, this will create a setup for portions of Western Pa., especially the Laurel Highlands to see some light snow showers and flurries Thursday night into Friday morning. As high-pressure moves in during the afternoon, this should bring an end to the flurries with some clearing skies.