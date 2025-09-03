Gunman from mass shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral service sentenced to up to 22 years in prison

Hezekiah Nixon sentenced to 11 to 22 years in prison for role in Brighton Heights mass shooting

A man convicted in a mass shooting outside of a funeral service in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood nearly three years ago will serve up to 22 years in prison.

Hezekiah Nixon, 19, pleaded guilty to several counts of aggravated assault and one count of criminal conspiracy in connection with a mass shooting that took place in October 2022 outside the Destiny of Faith Church in Brighton Heights.

In exchange for pleading guilty to the charges, Nixon has been sentenced to 11 to 22 years in prison.

Nixon, who was 16 years old at the time of the shooting, was one of two individuals charged in the shooting outside of the funeral service that sent six people to the hospital.

Police said video showed Nixon and one other person outside of the funeral service -- one with a gun, the other hiding something under his clothes. Investigators said Nixon and the other individual crossed the street and opened fire, wounding six people.

Shawn Davis, the other accused gunman in the shooting is still awaiting trial.

The shooting took place outside of a funeral service for John Hornezes, who was killed earlier that month in a gun battle outside of a Sunoco gas station on the North Side. Two innocent women waiting for a bus were killed in the crossfire.

At the time, police said they believed there was a turf battle raging between rival groups who squared off the night of the shooting outside of the gas station with police sources saying some connected to Hornezes fired shots at another earlier incident in the city's Spring Hill neighborhood.

The shooting outside of the funeral home was believed to have been the latest retaliation in an escalating conflict.