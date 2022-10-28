Watch CBS News
3 people shot in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill neighborhood

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Three people were injured in a late-night shooting in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill neighborhood.

Gunfire rang out just before midnight along Rhine Place.

kdka-rhine-place-shooting.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

All three people were taken to the hospital. One was a man in critical condition, and the other two were women with non-life threatening injuries. 

Police are investigating and have not provided any suspect descriptions. 

First published on October 28, 2022 / 2:24 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

