3 people shot in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill neighborhood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Three people were injured in a late-night shooting in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill neighborhood.
Gunfire rang out just before midnight along Rhine Place.
All three people were taken to the hospital. One was a man in critical condition, and the other two were women with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are investigating and have not provided any suspect descriptions.
