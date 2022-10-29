Two teenagers charged in Brighton Heights funeral shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We now know the names of two teenagers charged in the shooting outside of a funeral that sent six people to the hospital.

According to criminal complaints provided to KDKA, 19-year-old Shawn Davis and 16-year-old Hezekiah Nixon are both facing several charges in relation to that shooting.

Both are facing aggravated assault and attempted homicide charges, as well as firearms violations.

Nixon is also facing a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Five people were wounded in the shooting, and the sixth victim was injured as people ran from the scene. Two "people of interest" related to the shooting were detained Friday night, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

ShotSpotter picked up five rounds going off at 12:04 p.m., police said. Just after, it alerted another 15 rounds going off in that area.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said that originally six people were shot but later said five people were shot and one person was injured trying to escape.

Police believe they have a turf battle raging between rival groups who squared off that night at the gas station nearly two weeks ago. Police sources say some people connected to the funeral victim fired shots at rivals on Thursday night in the Spring Hill neighborhood. Those sources say Friday's shooting may have been the latest retaliation in an escalating conflict.

