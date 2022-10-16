1 person dead, another hospitalized after shooting on Pittsburgh's North Side
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - At least one person is dead and another was rushed to the hospital following a shooting along the 300 block of Cedar Avenue on Pittsburgh's North Side Saturday evening.
Officials told KDKA that this all started just after 10 p.m.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.