1 person dead, another hospitalized after shooting on Pittsburgh's North Side

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - At least one person is dead and another was rushed to the hospital following a shooting along the 300 block of Cedar Avenue on Pittsburgh's North Side Saturday evening.

Officials told KDKA that this all started just after 10 p.m.

First published on October 15, 2022 / 10:32 PM

