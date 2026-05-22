Man slashed with brass knuckles near Pittsburgh's Market Square

A man will face charges after police said he used brass knuckles to slash another man across the chest near Pittsburgh's Market Square on Friday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers were called to Graeme Street, which leads into Market Square, for a fight involving a slashing around 8:30 p.m.

Investigators said preliminary information shows two men got into a fight outside when one of them used brass knuckles to slash the other across the chest.

A man will face charges after police said he used brass knuckles to slash another man across the chest near Pittsburgh's Market Square. (Photo: KDKA)

Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers who were already in the area intervened, took the suspect into custody and rendered aid to the victim until EMS arrived. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Public safety said charges are pending against the suspect. His name wasn't released.

It's the latest bout of violence near Market Square, which, in recent months, has seen a stabbing, large fights between juveniles and a shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead.

A temporary chaperone policy for anyone under 18 is in effect on Thursdays through Sundays from 3 p.m. to midnight, and private security has been positioned at intersections around Market Square to enforce it.

Pittsburgh Public Safety didn't release any other details about the slashing on Friday.