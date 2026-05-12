Man critically wounded in late-night shooting near Downtown Pittsburgh's Market Square

A man was critically wounded in a late-night shooting near Market Square in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said that officers from the Downtown Public Safety Center were called to Market Square just after 11 p.m. on Monday for reports of shots fired.

When officers responded to the scene, they found a man who had been shot twice in the chest, Public Safety officials said.

A witness at the scene told KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso that he heard at least four gunshots.

Police are investigating a late-night shooting that happened near Pittsburgh's Market Square. KDKA Photojournalist Damian Catanza

Officials said the man was treated at the scene by officers before medics took him to the hospital in critical condition. The man was taken into emergency surgery upon arrival at the hospital, Public Safety said.

Witnesses told police the man who was shot had been involved in an altercation with another man that he knew before the shooting happened.

Public Safety officials said that detectives from the city's Violent Crime Unit are leading the investigation, which was referred to as "ongoing."

No arrests have made in connection with the late-night shooting, Public Safety said.