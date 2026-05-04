New rule for visitors under 18 in effect in Pittsburgh's Market Square

Pittsburgh officials have implemented a temporary policy requiring anyone under 18 to be accompanied by someone over 21 in Market Square during certain hours.

As part of ongoing safety measures, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership and the city of Pittsburgh have implemented the policy, which is in effect from Thursdays to Sundays from 3 p.m to midnight. It went into effect last week and is temporary, officials said. However, it was not immediately known how long the policy would remain.

Large crowds of juveniles have become a problem in the newly renovated Market Square. At times, the large gatherings have blocked traffic, causing issues for businesses and patrons.

"When we saw this notification from Market Square from PDP saying, 'We're looking into it, we care, we hear you guys.' I'm excited to see some change. We'll get to know very soon," said Mayela Garcia, the general manager of Revel Pittsburgh, on Monday.

This solution is a temporary one, while officials work to determine a long-term answer.

"I feel that'll be good for the square, and it won't be that much ruckus down here," Ihtishaam Hussain with Cherries Diner said on Monday.

When it comes to enforcement, the city says private security will be positioned at the six intersections surrounding Market Square. They will work with Pittsburgh Bureau of Police officers and established youth outreach partners.

Aaliyah Peterson, who is 21 years old, doesn't agree with the new policy.

"It's a little extreme, I'm not going to lie, for Market Square?" Peterson told KDKA on Monday. "I feel like they should make it for kids, add stuff for kids to do instead of kicking them out at a certain time."