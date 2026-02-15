Pittsburgh police investigating overnight stabbing in Market Square

Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man was found stabbed early Sunday in the 100 block of Forbes Avenue in Market Square.

Police said the victim was found unresponsive in the street just after midnight, suffering from stab wounds to his head and lower back.

Medics transported him to a hospital in critical condition. His condition was later upgraded to stable.

Investigators said two suspects fled the area in a dark-colored SUV. No further information was immediately released.