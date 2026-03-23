After large fight between juveniles in Pittsburgh, businesses call for city to keep Market Square safe

After a large fight broke out between a group of juveniles over the weekend, businesses are calling on officials to keep Market Square safe.

Seven minors were cited for disorderly conduct and around 20 people were treated at the scene for exposure to pepper spray after the brawl on Sunday at around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Market Square and Forbes Avenue. Calm returned to the area on Monday, but the chaos from a recent brawl is still fresh in the minds of business owners.

"The commotion, it's been getting bad ever since the draft has been coming up. Teenagers, all these kids, they come in groups," said Ihtishaam Hussain with Cherries Diner, which is in Market Square and was closed on Sunday.

Revel Pittsburgh, which is also in Market Square, was open on Sunday.

"Honestly, yesterday and this weekend were really bad. With the weather being so nice, everybody decided to come out, including some of the issues that we had this weekend," said Mayela Garcia, the general manager of Revel Pittsburgh.

Garcia said when it gets that bad, sometimes the business locks both entrances. With a month until the NFL draft in Pittsburgh, Garcia and her team are looking into taking necessary measures.

"We're looking to see if we want to hire our own security just to have that extra feeling of secure," Garcia said.

Nicholas Coffee and Tea Co. is considering doing the same. Kathy Marsico, the operations manager, said the business is discussing longer hours during the draft.

"Obviously, we want our company as well as the city to shine for the draft. And unless there's some serious issues that are going to be addressed, there will be concern about that, but we hope that's somewhat rectified within the city before then," Marsico said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Sheldon Williams says youth gravitate toward Market Square, so officials are discussing giving them an outlet Downtown and what that looks like.

"We've been meeting both in the short and long term," Williams said on Monday. "We know the draft is coming, but we are not selling all of our decisions on what we do as far as our youth engagement based on the draft."

Businesses say something needs to be done, even long after the draft.