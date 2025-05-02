Severe storms possible in the Pittsburgh area heading into the weekend

Storm chances will persist over the next 36 hours, with storm chances spiking after 6 p.m. tonight through around 10 p.m. Model data continues to show a potential windstorm (nothing like Tuesday) occurring around sunrise on Saturday morning. Another storm chance will occur on Saturday afternoon.

Gusty wind and hail are the main concerns as each one of these rain bands slides through our area. Rain chances for Sunday are also continuing to tick up, but just like today and Saturday, there will be breaks. It is time to start preparing for rain if you're running the Pittsburgh Marathon this year. It would seem the marathon is "a mudder."

Dealing with temperatures, expect above average temperatures today with highs in the mid-70s. Morning temperatures dipped to near 60, and noon temps should be in the low 70s.

I am going to call the skies partly cloudy, but there will be periods of mostly sunny skies along with mostly cloudy skies. Severe weather is not expected for the afternoon, but some light rain and what I call a 'general' t-storm will be possible.

Saturday highs will hit the 60s with severe storm chances for areas south of I-70. Saturday looks to have three distinct rain chances. The first is what was mentioned above with the late tonight wind storm chance.

Things should dry out for a little bit before we get another quick round of rain on Saturday afternoon. Finally, another round of rain and storms will roll through well after sunset, with rain chances sticking around past sunrise on Sunday.

Rain's not going away anytime soon with an upper low rolling by next week. Rain chances will return Monday evening and will stick around through the day on Tuesday. Rain should wrap up before sunrise on Wednesday.

