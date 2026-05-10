New Market Square rule for kids under 18 gets mixed reviews as enforcement continues

The new policy requiring anyone under 18 to be accompanied by someone over 21 in Market Square may not be as firm as some first thought.

KDKA observed unaccompanied kids in and around the square in Pittsburgh on Saturday evening, but in very small numbers, especially compared to the hundreds of kids who gathered as recently as during the NFL draft last month. Many of the kids were walking through the square or to restaurants like Chipotle.

It was the kids who lingered on Saturday evening who were approached by either youth outreach teams, private security or officers.

Von Madden — the founder of AIM, a youth outreach group — said it's when kids start gathering in large numbers that they'll be asked to leave.

"I don't think they are going to be kicked out of the space for buying food or walking by," Madden said. "The policy was so they're allowed to hang out, but if they're causing disruption, they were asked to move."

Outreach workers within the square on Saturday evening said they've been approaching kids to make sure they are aware of the rules, but aren't forcing them to leave. Some workers suggested alternative places they could go, as they work to form relationships with the kids

Madden, who was not at the square on Saturday, said in theory, enforcement works by private security engaging kids first, and then if that doesn't work, outreach staff comes over. Only as a last resort are police officers brought in.

KDKA watched as a group of about 15 to 20 kids formed along Market Street steps away from a police SUV on Saturday evening. A member of the private security approached the kids first, pointing toward the exit of the square. Once more kids gathered, a group of five to 10 officers walked over, and the group dispersed toward Liberty Avenue.

A group of teenagers near Chipotle told KDKA that officers told them they had to leave if they weren't actually going to the restaurant. Madden said the policy, which is in effect from Thursday to Sunday from 3 p.m to midnight, has worked well this week.

"It was phenomenal. Thursday was great," Madden said. "The kids came, a lot of kids. They were absolutely excited about everything going on."

Thursday was the first night for the temporary roller rink in Market Square, and a rainy Friday kept many people away. People enjoying their Saturday evening in the square gave mixed reviews about the policy.

"I think it's definitely necessary," Cristina from Butler told KDKA. "It keeps the community safe, and it allows adults and parents to know that their kids are safe as well, and just a more controlled environment."

Danielle Graham from Robinson said she'd been observing kids interacting with police and believes kids aren't welcome in Market Square, even if they are not being disruptive. She said there was a discrepancy in what private security and officers knew about the rule, adding that police asked her if the child she was chaperoning was her legal guardian.

She said she offered to chaperone kids to allow them to enjoy the square and so she could observe what was going on.

"There's no clear understanding from the people that are supposedly enforcing it," Robinson said. "You just put more vulnerable kids in front of law enforcement, things can go wrong."

Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Barb Warwick shared her own criticism of the policy during a meeting last week.

"Not only does this feel highly unwelcoming to families with teens, it also seems questionable in terms even of enforcement," Warwick said. "I don't know that there'll be like a private security, what are we checking IDs like, you know? How is this working? My understanding is it's on an event permit."

KDKA-TV did not observe any IDs being checked on Saturday and saw at most 12 officers in the square at once, along with the private security.