Man dies at the hospital following shooting in Pittsburgh's East Hills

A 33-year-old man has died at the hospital following a late-night shooting in Pittsburgh's East Hills.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said that officers from Zone 5 were called to the area of East Hills Drive after receiving three ShotSpotter alerts for a total of 32 rounds fired.

Officers who were responding to the call were then notified that a man had been shot and was being taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, Public Safety officials said.

According to Public Safety, officers found the vehicle that was on the way to the hospital along Penn Avenue in the city's Point Breeze neighborhood and that the man had been shot in the chest.

Medics took the man to the hospital in critical condition, but he died shortly after arriving there, Public Safety said.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man as Isaiah Booker, 33, of West Homestead.

Public Safety said that the Mobile Crime Unit responded to the scene to process evidence, recover shell casings, and review camera footage that might have captured the deadly incident.

Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are leading the ongoing investigation into the shooting and Public Safety said that no arrests have been made.