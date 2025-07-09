Pittsburgh man arrested for allegedly stealing "hundreds" of identities to make $100K worth of online purchases

A Pittsburgh man is facing several charges after he allegedly used "hundreds" of people's identities to make more than $100,000 in online purchases from Lowe's and Giant Eagle stores.

Cornelius P. Tucker, 33, is charged with more than 200 counts of felony identity theft and related offenses for stealing the identities and placing orders, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

An investigation found that Tucker purchased power tools, home security products, and other items, which he then resold on his Facebook page, "Pittsburgh Stamps."

Tucker picked up the purchased items from stores in Allegheny, Beaver, Crawford, Washington, and Westmoreland counties.

"This defendant placed hundreds of online orders, under the names and accounts of unsuspecting victims, then fenced the goods to buyers on Facebook," Attorney General Dave Sunday said. "This arrest resulted from a meticulous investigation by our Organized Retail Crime Unit, which would not have been possible without a network of collaborating partners committed to stopping these sophisticated schemes."

Investigators had been attempting to locate Tucker before taking him into custody on July 3.