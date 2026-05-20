Pittsburgh leaders discuss how to address teen takeovers

Pittsburgh City Council members and community stakeholders held a meeting on Wednesday to address flash crowd disturbances Downtown.

Councilman Khari Mosley said Pittsburgh is one of many cities around the country that is experiencing a rise in flash crowd disturbances involving juveniles and young adults that can sometimes turn violent.

"Basic level of safety is a top priority," Mosley said.

The discussion comes after several incidents involving juveniles, including an assault at Sephora last week in East Liberty.

Speakers included educators, professors and school intervention and violence prevention experts. One issue each speaker agreed on was that no one in attendance was under 21 years old. They realized no juveniles had been invited to be part of the solution.

"We need young persons to be part of addressing and resolving the issue," said Dr. Valerie Adams-Bass, a professor.

Many speakers said teens need a space of their own to gather in the city, with one suggesting using a library to create "teen meeting lounges."

"One thing that we have failed our youth in is the ability to provide a promise of space and place that is equivalent to the beauty that we've seen in the likes of Market Square or many other spaces Downtown that are phenomenal spaces," said educator Jason Rivers.

Rivers said it's "problematic" that no kids were at the table with them on Wednesday.

He also suggested that social media could be influencing teens to gather in public spaces. Rivers said the algorithm on Facebook could encourage juveniles to gather, create drama and record videos to get likes or more followers.

"Large groups of teens are not always a threat," said Brandi Fisher, the executive director of the Alliance for Police Accountability. "Young people deserve to hang out with friends and be themselves."

Speakers said more discussion needs to happen to find a solid solution, saying juveniles need resources, space and relationships with adults to help lead them on the right path.