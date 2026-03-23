Police break up large crowd of minors fighting in Pittsburgh's Market Square

A large gathering of young people in Market Square got out of control and ended with three people taken into custody.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday when around 40 people were gathered in the area of Market Square and Forbes Avenue when a fight broke out.

Some of them started using pepper spray on each other, officials said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said that when the crowd refused orders from police at the scene to leave the area, officers also deployed pepper spray to help control the crowd.

Three juveniles were taken into custody from the incident, officials said. It's unclear if they're facing any charges.

Public Safety said that medics set up a decontamination area and treated around 20 people at the scene for exposure to the pepper spray.

No one needed to be taken to the hospital from the scene and no officers were injured during the response, according to officials.