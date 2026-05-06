6 teens charged with beating woman inside Pittsburgh Sephora store, causing $30,000 in damages

Six teenage girls are facing several charges after police said they chased a woman into a Sephora store in Pittsburgh and beat her, causing an estimated $30,000 worth of damage inside the business.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers were called to the luxury makeup store on Shady Avenue in East Liberty shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a fight inside. When first responders got there, they said they found a woman outside who was bleeding heavily from her head.

The victim told police that she had "briefly engaged" a group of six girls while passing a bus stop, and they started following her and taunting her. She said she briefly ducked into a business to take cover in a bathroom before the group followed her into Sephora.

Police said once the woman was inside the store, the girls continued screaming at her, throwing glass bottles and products at her. Investigators said the girls punched, kicked and beat the woman with a metal sign while others barricaded the door so she couldn't leave.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said the woman got out of the store just as police arrived. She was taken to the hospital for treatment, but authorities didn't release any information on her condition.

The loss prevention officer at Sephora estimated the teens caused approximately $30,000 in damage, authorities said.

After consulting with the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office, Pittsburgh Public Safety said all the girls, who range in age from 14 to 17, were processed as juveniles and charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct/fighting, simple assault and criminal conspiracy. Three of them were also charged with providing false identification to law enforcement.