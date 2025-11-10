Pittsburgh International Airport sets opening date for new terminal

After four years of construction and more than a decade of planning, the Pittsburgh International Airport is ready to open its new terminal.

The airport announced on Monday that the terminal will open to the public on Tuesday, Nov. 18.

The airport says the terminal has gone through rigorous testing, with more than 2,000 people participating in two large dress rehearsals, simulating a busy day of travel. Officials say participants were impressed with the new $1.7 billion facility, giving it high marks for design.

"This is a new day for our region. This is an airport built for Pittsburgh, by Pittsburgh. It improves the passenger experience and ensures this region remains on a global stage," Pittsburgh International Airport CEO Christina Cassotis said in a news release.

There are more TSA lanes for a faster security experience, and passengers are expected to spend half as much time waiting for their luggage because the bag belt has been cut down from eight miles to three. The new garage has an extra 3,300 spaces, and there's a parking lot that's about a 5-minute walk away. There's also a skybridge that connects the new landside terminal with the existing airside terminal.

"This terminal is industry-leading from its architecture that reflects our region to amenities like outdoor terraces and a state-of-the-art baggage system to a streamlined security checkpoint," Cassotis said in a statement. "The new terminal is emblematic of Pittsburgh's modern innovation economy."