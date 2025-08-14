Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show organizers file lawsuit against Monroeville Home and Garden Show

The organizers of the Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show have filed a lawsuit against the company that runs the Monroeville Home and Garden show.

The Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show organizers are suing the company over their use of a similar name.

Organizers of the Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show say they've used the name for more than four decades, dating back to the 1980s and registered the service mark in 1991.

The Pittsburgh show claims that Jace, who runs the Monroeville Home and Garden Show, have that show scheduled to take place September 5 at the Monroeville Convention Center.

The Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show is arguing that the Monroeville show's use of a similar name is intentional, saying that it's meant to deceive, mislead, and cause confusion.

The lawsuit says Jace called the Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show's lawyers a few days ago, saying that it won't stop using the term "home and garden show," adding that they would see each other in court.

The Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show is seeking an injunction that would stop Monroeville's show from using the term "home and garden show" in addition to other things like attorney fees.