The Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show brings in visitors to downtown

The Pittsburgh Home and Garden show brings in visitors to the downtown area

We're on the cusp of spring, when many of us are imagining a dream outdoor deck or patio or maybe some inside renovations.

Those looking into finding something new for their home can stop by the Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Sarah Loomis and her family wanted to be among the first to get in Friday as they love coming to the Home and Garden Show.

"The beautiful kitchens, the house, the backyards, everything," Loomis said.

Behind them were a ton of people eager to dream. Some knew the aisles by hand.

"I just love browsing around looking at everything, buying stuff that I don't need," Ken Williams, of Midland, PA, said.

Some who attended were novices.

"I've never been here before so I don't know what to expect," Anika Thomas of Pittsburgh said.

This show features more than just novice experience as it's the 43rd year for America's largest home show.

"We didn't fill it initially," Executive Director Mark Moore said. "We had to grow into it, but we're there."

There's certainly enough around to inundate you. There are fireplaces, windows, and even a chance to channel your inner Steph Curry with outdoor basketball hoops.

"Even things you didn't even know you needed, that once you get here you find out oh my gosh, I never even knew that existed, and people end up walking out with it," Moore said.

Moore is expecting more than 300,000 people over the next ten days of the event.

"Sales so far online have been going well," he said.

A lot of people will gaze at the landscaping, light fixtures and bedrooms as some are serious about making a big splash.

"The people who really are gonna sit down and do the deal, they come through and see it on a weekend," Moore said. "But they'll come back during the weekdays."

For Loomis, she's using her visit on Friday as inspiration.

"You get a ton of ideas, we're big DIYers," she said. "So we get a ton of ideas and stuff."

The Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show will continue through March 16 and will be $12 for adults, $4 for kids 6-12 and free for kids under 6. Tickets that are bought online will be $10 for adults, and the event hours will be different each day, more information can be found on the website.