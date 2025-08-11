Today is going to be the 14th straight day with no measurable rain in Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh area needs some rain, but today will mark the 14th straight dry day with no measurable precipitation.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Doesn't look like it

Aware: Our 14-day dry stretch (assuming today is dry) ranks as the 95th longest stretch on record in Pittsburgh. It's the longest stretch since June 2023.

This is the longest stretch of dry weather we have seen in more than 2 years, with us going a whole 21 days without measurable rain in June 2023. When it comes to rain chances, there is a solid chance that you'll be completely dry through Wednesday morning. I am not going to say everyone will see rain on Wednesday as a cold front noses into our area, but most should see at least a tenth of an inch on Wednesday.

KDKA Weather Center

There will be a number of places that see well over a tenth of an inch but the weather pattern calls for scattered storms.

Besides the late-day Tuesday into Wednesday rain chance, the week is looking pretty dry. I have isolated rain chances in place for Tuesday & Thursday, with scattered rain expected throughout the day on Wednesday. I am also putting in an isolated rain chance for next Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Before this dry stretch started, our yearly rain totals were ahead of the yearly pace for rain. We are now behind there. It looks like it could be a while before we catch up with the current pattern in place, showing it being fairly dry for the rest of the month.

KDKA Weather Center

When it comes to your forecast outside of rain chances, highs today and Tuesday will be close to the 90s if not in the 90s. I think 90s are a sure thing today. Low isolated rain chances may be just enough to keep us out of the 90s on Tuesday, but I have us still hitting 91 for the high. The same as today. With Wednesday's rain chances and frontal passage, our highs temperatures will dip into the mid to low 80s. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s on Thursday and Friday, before highs return to the 90s over the weekend. Today will be the 15th 90° day of the year if we hit it.

KDKA Weather Center

If my forecast numbers are correct, we could be at nineteen 90° days for the year. That's still well off of last year's twenty-four 90° days, but well ahead of the average of ten 90° days that we average.

