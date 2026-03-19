"Draft Day 5K" will be part of Pittsburgh's NFL Draft festivities

When the NFL Draft comes to Pittsburgh next month, a "Draft Day 5K" will be part of the weekend's events on the city's North Shore.

P3R announced Wednesday that the PicksBURGH Draft Day 5K will be held on Saturday, April 25, stepping off at 8 a.m. on near PNC Park and finishing near Point State Park.

The race is expected to give people a chance to run or walk the course while "soaking in the excitement surrounding one of Pittsburgh's biggest sporting events ever."

A route map from P3R shows the course for the race, which will take runners and walkers along the North Shore, across the 16th Street Bridge, and along Penn Avenue through the city's Cultural District.

The PicksBURGH Draft Day 5K will be held on April 25 as part of the upcoming NFL Draft festivities on the city's North Shore. P3R

"With thousands of visitors coming to Pittsburgh for Draft week, we wanted to create an experience that allows people to explore the city on foot," said Troy Schooley, P3R CEO. "The Draft will bring incredible energy to the North Shore and Downtown, and this event gives participants a unique way to be part of it. Whether you run or walk, the PicksBURGH Draft Day 5K is a fun way to experience the excitement and celebrate a special moment for Pittsburgh."

Participants in the race will receive a shirt and a medal.

People interested in running in the 5K can sign up online.

What will the NFL Draft setup on the North Shore be like?

The NFL Draft Theater and Main Stage will be positioned near Acrisure Stadium on the city's North Shore and are expected to take up a footprint that's larger than a football field.

Elements of the NFL Draft Experience, the league's interactive fan festival, will be held at Point State Park, transforming the famous Downtown green space. Organizers said the area will feature interactive exhibits, youth programming, and food and beverage offerings for fans of all ages.

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from April 23-25.