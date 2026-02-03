NFL releases first renderings of 2026 draft sites in Pittsburgh

The NFL, in conjunction with VisitPITTSBURGH and the Pittsburgh Steelers, released the first official renderings on Tuesday for the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, showing a two-site campus stretching from the North Shore to Downtown and centered on some of the city's most recognizable landmarks.

The draft theater and main stage will be located outside Acrisure Stadium on the North Shore. VisitPITTSBURGH says this space will take up more area than a football field.

"The capacity of the stage pavilion is still not known, that's still being finalized with the NFL, but you can imagine how large it's going to be with 32 different clubs' fan bases inside that area," said VisitPITTSBURGH president and CEO Jerad Bachar.

Elements of the NFL Draft Experience, the league's interactive fan festival, will be held at Point State Park, transforming the famous Downtown green space. Organizers said the area will feature interactive exhibits, youth programming, and food and beverage offerings for fans of all ages.

The North Shore and Downtown draft sites will be connected by two features that are uniquely Pittsburgh. The Roberto Clemente Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic and used as a pedestrian-only corridor for fans moving between locations. The Gateway Clipper Fleet will also provide river transportation along the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio rivers.

"The Gateway Clipper Fleet, the entire fleet, will be out on the water for the three days helping us shuttle people back and forth between the North Shore and Point State Park," Bachar said.

"Football fans from around the world will see how Pittsburgh's iconic landscape creates a natural amphitheater, providing the perfect setting for this world-class celebration of football – all in the heart of Western Pennsylvania – a region that holds a unique place in the history of the game," said Dan Rooney, vice president of business development and strategy for the Steelers.

Organizers said additional details on street closures, transportation operations, and fan entry points will be announced closer to the event.

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from April 23-25. If you are looking to get tickets for the draft theater and main stage, check out this link.