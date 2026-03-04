Fan registration for 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh officially opens

We're just about 50 days away from the NFL Draft taking over the City of Pittsburgh, and for fans who want to be part of the historic event, they can register for free entry starting today.

"The NFL Draft is a massive annual celebration of football and community, and Pittsburgh provides a spectacular stage to welcome residents and fans from all over the world," said Peter O'Reilly, executive vice president of club business, international and league events. "By connecting iconic locations in the heart of the city, we're creating an accessible, free experience that reflects Pittsburgh's creativity, imagination, and grit, and invites all fans to be there live as the next generation of the NFL takes the stage."

Fans who want to join the event can do so by downloading the NFL OnePass app or by heading to this link.

The NFL Draft is set to take place on Pittsburgh's North Shore from April 23-25.

Draft stage renderings released for Pittsburgh

About a month ago, the NFL, VisitPITTSBURGH, and the Steelers released their first official renderings of what the 2026 NFL Draft will look like in Downtown and on the North Shore.

VisitPITTSBURGH

The draft theater and main stage will be located outside Acrisure Stadium on the North Shore. VisitPITTSBURGH says this space will take up more area than a football field.

"The capacity of the stage pavilion is still not known, that's still being finalized with the NFL, but you can imagine how large it's going to be with 32 different clubs' fan bases inside that area," said VisitPITTSBURGH president and CEO Jerad Bachar.

Documentary highlights Pittsburgh's contributions

In celebration of the NFL Draft coming to Pittsburgh, a new documentary, "The Football Town," is playing exclusively at the Kamin Science Center, and it shows the contributions Pittsburgh has made to the sport.

"The 2026 NFL Draft gives our region an unprecedented opportunity to share Pittsburgh's football history and the legendary athletes who have shaped it," said Dan Rooney, Co-chair of the 2026 NFL Draft Football Legacy Committee and Vice President of Business Development and Strategy for the Pittsburgh Steelers. "We were honored to work with NFL Films to celebrate the contributions of Hall of Famers and local football icons from our region."

Tickets to see the documentary can be purchased here.