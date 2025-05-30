Pittsburgh's cool weather pattern continues through the weekend

Yesterday was the 12th day in a row that we have seen temperatures at or below average in Pittsburgh.

Don't expect us to break the streak through the weekend with highs not expected to hit the 70s either today, Saturday, or Sunday. It doesn't mean that the weather will be bad, but it isn't exactly pool weather either.

Conditions in the Pittsburgh area today, May 30, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

We do warm up next week, and we will see a string of 80-degree weather starting on Tuesday.

Today's big weather story is rain heading our way, with Pittsburgh expected to see more than a half-inch of rain but less than three-quarters of an inch. We will see a little bit of sunshine right at sunrise (5:53 a.m.) before clouds move in around 8 a.m. Rain should arrive around noon in Pittsburgh, with rain showers around for the rest of the day.

Rain chances over the next seven days KDKA Weather Center

The rain will have an impact on our highs, with our high temperature today being hit right as the rain arrives. I have Pittsburgh hitting a high of around 68° near the expected arrival of rain at noon. By 5 p.m., temperatures should have dropped to around 60 degrees.

We should get a little break from the rain for a couple of hours this evening and very early Saturday morning before the trough drops in from the north as cooler air moves back in. I can't rule out a couple of rumbles as the rain comes in, and rain showers should be expected through at least noon. Some rain could linger through maybe as late as 2 p.m. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy after that, but the rest of the day will be dry. There's a George Straight concert Saturday night, and it should be dry. Enjoy if you are going!

Looking ahead, Sunday should be sunny but not exactly hot, with highs expected to hit the upper 60s. I have Saturday highs in just the low 60s, so Sunday will feel fantastic. Monday highs should return to the mid-70s (maybe even warmer) with highs back in the low 80s on Tuesday. May 16th was the last time we hit 80 degrees in Pittsburgh, a span of more than 2 weeks! It's going to be a while before we see that type of stretch again.

7-day forecast: May 30, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

