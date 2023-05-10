Pittsburgh CLO announces the 2023 Gene Kelly Award nominees

Nominees for the 2023 Gene Kelly Awards revealed

Nominees for the 2023 Gene Kelly Awards revealed

Nominees for the 2023 Gene Kelly Awards revealed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- And the 2023 Gene Kelly Award nominees are ...

(Image Provided)

Best Scenic Design

Budget Level I

McKeesport Area High School

All Shook Up

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School

Big Fish

Serra Catholic High School

Little Shop of Horrors (Broadway Version)

Budget Level II

Avonworth High School

Grand Hotel: The Musical

Chartiers Valley High School

9 to 5 the Musical

Westinghouse Arts Academy

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Budget Level III

Elizabeth Forward High School

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Riverview Jr./Sr. High School

Young Frankenstein

Shady Side Academy Senior School

Chicago: Teen Edition

Budget Level IV

Hampton High School

Something Rotten!

Thomas Jefferson High School

Anything Goes (2022 Revision)

Woodland Hills Senior High School

Seussical

• • • • • •

Best Vocal Ensemble



Budget Level I

McKeesport Area High School

All Shook Up

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Big Fish

Serra Catholic High School

Little Shop of Horrors (Broadway Version)

Budget Level II

Avonworth High School

Grand Hotel: The Musical

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12

The Prom

Westinghouse Arts Academy

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Budget Level III

Elizabeth Forward High School

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Moon Area High School

Something Rotten!

Riverview Jr./Sr. High School

Young Frankenstein

Budget Level IV

Hampton High School

Something Rotten!

Plum Senior High

Fiddler on the Roof

Thomas Jefferson High School

Anything Goes (2022 Revision)

• • • • • •

Best Dance Ensemble



Budget Level I

McKeesport Area High School

All Shook Up

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School

Big Fish

Sewickley Academy

Big Fish School Edition

Budget Level II

Pittsburgh CAPA 6 - 12

The Prom

Quaker Valley High School

Anything Goes (2022 Revision)

Westinghouse Arts Academy

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Budget Level III

Elizabeth Forward High School

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Moon Area High School

Something Rotten!

Riverview Jr./Sr. High School

Young Frankenstein

Budget Level IV

Hampton High School

Something Rotten!

Thomas Jefferson High School

Anything Goes (2022 Revision)

Woodland Hills Senior High School

Seussical

• • • • • •

Best Crew/Technical Execution



Budget Level I

McKeesport Area High School

All Shook Up

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School

Big Fish

Sewickley Academy

Big Fish School Edition

Budget Level II

Avonworth High School

Grand Hotel: The Musical

Bishop Canevin High School

Freaky Friday

Westinghouse Arts Academy

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Budget Level III

Elizabeth Forward High School

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Moon Area High School

Something Rotten!

Shady Side Academy Senior School

Chicago: Teen Edition

Budget Level IV

Hampton High School

Something Rotten!

Thomas Jefferson High School

Anything Goes (2022 Revision)

Woodland Hills Senior High School

Seussical

• • • • • •

Best Student Orchestra

Avonworth High School

Grand Hotel: The Musical

Moon Area High School

Something Rotten!

Pittsburgh CAPA 6 - 12

The Prom

Shady Side Academy Senior School

Chicago: Teen Edition

Thomas Jefferson High School

Anything Goes (2022 Revision)

Westinghouse Arts Academy

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

• • • • • •

Outstanding Student Artist

Anna Boothby

Student Lighting Op/On-stage Role Replacement

Avonworth High School

Charlotte Kinslow

Understudy for Judy Bernly, Also cast as Roz Keith

Chartiers Valley High School

Linz Thomas

Technical Lighting Designer

Elizabeth Forward High School

David Poirier and Kulthoom Fatema Dinani

Documentarians

Hampton High School

Jack Cipriani

Advertisement Coordinator/Director

Moon Area High School

Alexa Custer

Assistant Music Director

Pittsburgh CAPA 6 - 12

• • • • • •

Best Supporting Actor

Brooks Brady

Thomas Nostradamus

Something Rotten!

Hampton High School

Primo Brodt-Jenkins

Harry Bright

Mamma Mia!

Gateway High School

Avi Chetlin

Trent Oliver

The Prom

Pittsburgh CAPA 6 - 12

David Keller

Simeon

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Westinghouse Arts Academy

Hayden Krupp

Moonface Martin

Anything Goes (2022 Revision)

Thomas Jefferson High School

Eli Wynn

Thernardier

Les Misérables School Edition

Pittsburgh Allderdice High School

• • • • • •

Best Supporting Actress

Ashley Caldwell

Erma

Anything Goes (2022 Revision)

Thomas Jefferson High School

Annelise Hanson

Mayzie Labird

Seussical

Woodland Hills Senior High School

Kenzie Heidenreich

Jan

Grease

West Allegheny High School

Lila Kelley

Zinnia Wormwood

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

Baldwin High School

Lucia Palmer

Portia

Something Rotten!

Moon Area High School

Natalie Whitfield

Rosie

Mamma Mia!

Gateway High School

• • • • • •

Best Actor

Jack Cipriani

Nick Bottom

Something Rotten!

Moon Area High School

Amerik Cirota

Joseph

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Westinghouse Arts Academy

Tyler Guinto-Brody

Quasimodo

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Elizabeth Forward High School

Nathan Marks

Dom Claude Frollo

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Elizabeth Forward High School

Ben Stolarz

Jean Valjean

Les Misérables School Edition

Pittsburgh Allderdice High School

Kai Suyama

Nick Bottom

Something Rotten!

Hampton High School

• • • • • •

Best Actress



Felicity Dicken

Judy Bernly

9 to 5 the Musical

North Hills High School

Isabella Gricar

Narrator

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Westinghouse Arts Academy

Brylee Hendry

Hodel

Fiddler on the Roof

Plum Senior High School

Kaitlyn Majewski

Natalie Heller/Ed

All Shook Up

McKeesport Area High School

Rachael Parsons

Hope Harcourt

Anything Goes (2022 Revision)

Thomas Jefferson High School

Ava Sandstrom

Eponine

Les Misérables School Edition

Pittsburgh Allderdice High School

• • • • • •

Best Musical



Budget Level I

McKeesport Area High School

All Shook Up

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School

Big Fish

Budget Level II

Avonworth High School

Grand Hotel: The Musical

Westinghouse Arts Academy

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Budget Level III

Elizabeth Forward High School

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Riverview Jr./Sr. High School

Young Frankenstein

Budget Level IV

Hampton High School

Something Rotten!

Thomas Jefferson High School

Anything Goes (2022 Revision)

• • • • • •

For more information on the Pittsburgh CLO and the Gene Kelly Awards, visit this link.

The nominees for Best Actor and Best Actress will be competing for the opportunity to represent Pittsburgh CLO's Gene Kelly Awards in the Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards in New York City on Monday, June 26.