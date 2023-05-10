Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Today Live Links

Pittsburgh CLO announces the 2023 Gene Kelly Award nominees

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Nominees for the 2023 Gene Kelly Awards revealed
Nominees for the 2023 Gene Kelly Awards revealed 05:53

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- And the 2023 Gene Kelly Award nominees are ...

gene-kelly-awards-2023.png
(Image Provided)

Best Scenic Design

Budget Level I
McKeesport Area High School
All Shook Up

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School
Big Fish

Serra Catholic High School
Little Shop of Horrors (Broadway Version)  

Budget Level II
Avonworth High School
Grand Hotel: The Musical

Chartiers Valley High School
9 to 5 the Musical

Westinghouse Arts Academy
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Budget Level III
Elizabeth Forward High School
The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Riverview Jr./Sr. High School
Young Frankenstein

Shady Side Academy Senior School
Chicago: Teen Edition
Budget Level IV
Hampton High School
Something Rotten!

Thomas Jefferson High School
Anything Goes (2022 Revision)

Woodland Hills Senior High School
Seussical

• • • • • •  

Best Vocal Ensemble

Budget Level I
McKeesport Area High School 
All Shook Up

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
Big Fish

Serra Catholic High School
Little Shop of Horrors (Broadway Version)

Budget Level II
Avonworth High School
Grand Hotel: The Musical

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12
The Prom

Westinghouse Arts Academy
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Budget Level III
Elizabeth Forward High School
The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Moon Area High School
Something Rotten!

Riverview Jr./Sr. High School
Young Frankenstein
Budget Level IV
Hampton High School
Something Rotten!

Plum Senior High
Fiddler on the Roof

Thomas Jefferson High School
Anything Goes (2022 Revision)

• • • • • •

Best Dance Ensemble

Budget Level I
McKeesport Area High School
All Shook Up

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School
Big Fish

Sewickley Academy
Big Fish School Edition

Budget Level II
Pittsburgh CAPA 6 - 12
The Prom

Quaker Valley High School
Anything Goes (2022 Revision)

Westinghouse Arts Academy
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Budget Level III
Elizabeth Forward High School
The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Moon Area High School
Something Rotten!

Riverview Jr./Sr. High School
Young Frankenstein

Budget Level IV
Hampton High School
Something Rotten!

Thomas Jefferson High School
Anything Goes (2022 Revision)

Woodland Hills Senior High School
Seussical

• • • • • •  

Best Crew/Technical Execution

Budget Level I
McKeesport Area High School
All Shook Up

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School
Big Fish

Sewickley Academy
Big Fish School Edition

Budget Level II
Avonworth High School

Grand Hotel: The Musical

Bishop Canevin High School
Freaky Friday

Westinghouse Arts Academy
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Budget Level III
Elizabeth Forward High School
The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Moon Area High School
Something Rotten!

Shady Side Academy Senior School
Chicago: Teen Edition

Budget Level IV
Hampton High School
Something Rotten!

Thomas Jefferson High School
Anything Goes (2022 Revision)

Woodland Hills Senior High School
Seussical

• • • • • •

Best Student Orchestra

Avonworth High School
Grand Hotel: The Musical

Moon Area High School
Something Rotten!

Pittsburgh CAPA 6 - 12
The Prom

Shady Side Academy Senior School
Chicago: Teen Edition

Thomas Jefferson High School
Anything Goes (2022 Revision)

Westinghouse Arts Academy
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

• • • • • •

Outstanding Student Artist

Anna Boothby
Student Lighting Op/On-stage Role Replacement
Avonworth High School

Charlotte Kinslow
Understudy for Judy Bernly, Also cast as Roz Keith
Chartiers Valley High School

Linz Thomas
Technical Lighting Designer
Elizabeth Forward High School

David Poirier and Kulthoom Fatema Dinani
Documentarians
Hampton High School

Jack Cipriani
Advertisement Coordinator/Director
Moon Area High School

Alexa Custer
Assistant Music Director
Pittsburgh CAPA 6 - 12

• • • • • •

Best Supporting Actor

Brooks Brady
Thomas Nostradamus
Something Rotten!
Hampton High School

Primo Brodt-Jenkins
Harry Bright
Mamma Mia!
Gateway High School

Avi Chetlin
Trent Oliver
The Prom
Pittsburgh CAPA 6 - 12

David Keller
Simeon
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Westinghouse Arts Academy

Hayden Krupp
Moonface Martin
Anything Goes (2022 Revision)
Thomas Jefferson High School

Eli Wynn
Thernardier
Les Misérables School Edition
Pittsburgh Allderdice High School

• • • • • •

Best Supporting Actress

Ashley Caldwell
Erma
Anything Goes (2022 Revision)
Thomas Jefferson High School

Annelise Hanson
Mayzie Labird
Seussical
Woodland Hills Senior High School

Kenzie Heidenreich
Jan
Grease
West Allegheny High School

Lila Kelley
Zinnia Wormwood
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
Baldwin High School

Lucia Palmer
Portia
Something Rotten!
Moon Area High School

Natalie Whitfield
Rosie
Mamma Mia!
Gateway High School

• • • • • •  

Best Actor

Jack Cipriani
Nick Bottom
Something Rotten!
Moon Area High School

Amerik Cirota
Joseph
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Westinghouse Arts Academy

Tyler Guinto-Brody
Quasimodo
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Elizabeth Forward High School

Nathan Marks
Dom Claude Frollo
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Elizabeth Forward High School

Ben Stolarz
Jean Valjean
Les Misérables School Edition
Pittsburgh Allderdice High School

Kai Suyama
Nick Bottom
Something Rotten!
Hampton High School

• • • • • •

Best Actress

Felicity Dicken
Judy Bernly
9 to 5 the Musical
North Hills High School

Isabella Gricar
Narrator
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Westinghouse Arts Academy

Brylee Hendry
Hodel
Fiddler on the Roof
Plum Senior High School

Kaitlyn Majewski
Natalie Heller/Ed
All Shook Up
McKeesport Area High School

Rachael Parsons
Hope Harcourt
Anything Goes (2022 Revision)
Thomas Jefferson High School

Ava Sandstrom
Eponine
Les Misérables School Edition
Pittsburgh Allderdice High School  

• • • • • •

Best Musical

Budget Level I
McKeesport Area High School
All Shook Up

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School
Big Fish

Budget Level II
Avonworth High School
Grand Hotel: The Musical

Westinghouse Arts Academy
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Budget Level III
Elizabeth Forward High School
The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Riverview Jr./Sr. High School
Young Frankenstein

Budget Level IV
Hampton High School
Something Rotten!

Thomas Jefferson High School
Anything Goes (2022 Revision)

• • • • • •

For more information on the Pittsburgh CLO and the Gene Kelly Awards, visit this link.

The nominees for Best Actor and Best Actress will be competing for the opportunity to represent Pittsburgh CLO's Gene Kelly Awards in the Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards in New York City on Monday, June 26.  

First published on May 10, 2023 / 9:58 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.