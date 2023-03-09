Pittsburgh bars and restaurants prepare for St. Patrick's Day weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Irish pubs and sports bars are expecting a lucky financial boost on the weekend of the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Pittsburgh is one of the best places to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. On Saturday, the day of the parade, neighborhoods like the South Side, Downtown, Strip District and Lawrenceville will be packed with people painting the town green.

You probably won't find a pot of gold in Pittsburgh this weekend, but your favorite bars and pubs are all stocked up on the essential item.

"You have to bring in a lot of beer. We usually sell about 50 to 70 barrels of beer on that one day. It's probably about 1,500 people that go throughout the course of the day," said David Regan, the owner of Mullaney's Harp & Fiddle in the Strip District.

Regan said they have their big tent set up outside and they're ready for a busy time.

"We prepared an order, a lot of beer for the weekend, especially Saturday, parade day, when we open at 8 a.m. for breakfast. That's something we don't usually have," Regan said.

At William Penn Tavern in Lawrenceville, they will have a variety of green beer.

"We go from 30 barrels a weekend to about 60 barrels for this weekend," said Richard Rattner, the owner of William Penn Tavern.

Rattner said it was easier getting products this year compared to the last few years, which will help his sports bar keep up with the demand.

"We bring in a lot of green beer, we bring in double our wing orders and hope for the best," Rattner said.

They're hoping the luck of the Irish will give them a financial boost.

"It's probably equivalent to maybe three months of business -- this month, not just this week. This whole month is maybe three and a half what it would be, so it pays a lot of bills," Regan said.

"Whether you're Irish or not Irish, it doesn't really matter, you're accepted by the Irish to come enjoy their holiday," Rattner said.

Regan said people should arrive early and expect a large crowd.

"We don't get as much sleep, but it's all worth it," said Regan.

Rattner advises patrons to not drink and drive.

"Just be safe, have fun, stay warm!" he said.

Pittsburgh police will have extra officers in areas with increased pedestrian and vehicle traffic. They urge people to use a designated driver or take an Uber or Lyft to get home safely.

