Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh ranks 4th best city for St. Patrick's Day celebrations, WalletHub says

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Decorating tips for your St. Patrick's Day bash
Decorating tips for your St. Patrick's Day bash 03:58

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh is one of the best cities for celebrating St. Patrick's Day, according to a new WalletHub report. 

Pittsburgh ranked number four on WalletHub's "Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Celebrations" list.

WalletHub compared 200 of the country's largest cities across four key dimensions: St. Patrick's Day traditions, costs, safety and accessibility and weather. 

Boston, Philadelphia and Chicago were the only cities to top Pittsburgh, and New York City rounded out the top five. 

Pittsburgh also has the fourth highest percentage of the Irish population, WalletHub said. 

The city's St. Patrick's Day Parade is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m., rain, snow or sun. 

First published on March 8, 2023 / 1:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.