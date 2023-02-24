Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik issues dispensation from obligation for St. Patrick's Day

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This year, St. Patrick's Day is set to fall on a Friday - March 17, 2023 - and during the Lenten season. 

Diocese of Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik, however, is giving his Catholics a pass on that day.  

"This year, the feast of Saint Patrick falls on a Friday," Zubik said in a letter. "Given the great impact which Saint Patrick has made not only on the people of Ireland but especially in our own diocese, I have made the decision to dispense from the obligation of abstaining from meat on Friday, March 17. It is my hope that those who choose to avail themselves of the dispensation may do so in a spirit that reflects this holy season. Might I suggest that those who take advantage of the dispensation consider some additional act of Lenten discipline on that day?"

Simply put, Bishop Zubik is allowing Catholics to eat meat on St. Patrick's Day this year and suggesting they perform some other act of sacrifice or service on that day. 

"Please know that I am praying for all of you as we seek to become saints in our own day," Zubik's letter continued. "In the words of the prayer used by the Church on the feast of this great missionary."

Enjoy, my fellow Catholics, but enjoy responsibly and faithfully. 

