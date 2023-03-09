'Pittsburgh is the place to be:' Public safety prepared for St. Patrick's Day Parade

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This Saturday, Pittsburgh will once again play host to the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, a tradition that draws one of the largest crowds in the county.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. and will make its way through downtown from Liberty Avenue and 11th Street, proceeding to Grant Street, and then turning right onto the Boulevard of the Allies and finishing on Stanwix Street.

Throughout, there will be Pittsburgh Public Safety bureaus and law enforcement on the scene.

"Pittsburgh is the place to be on St. Patrick's Day, rivaling much larger cities in participation and crowd size for the parade," said Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt. "It's also a day when the city comes together to celebrate and patronize Pittsburgh's many bars and restaurants. Pittsburgh Public Safety has been preparing for months with the goal of making it a safe and fun day throughout the city."

As usual, many are expected to make their way to the South Side and the North Shore after the parade and drivers will be able to park at the Second Avenue Parking Plaza for free.

There will also be increased law enforcement presence throughout the downtown, North Shore, and South Side looking for public intoxication, open containers, and drunk driving.

The parade will go on, rain or shine.

You can get the full parade route and other details on the city website at this link.