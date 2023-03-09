Chairman of Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day Parade says to expect big things Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The countdown is on for Mac McCafferty, chairman of the Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day Parade.

He and his team have been gearing up for Saturday's event all year and held their final meeting Wednesday night to put the finishing touches on the parade plans.

"We have like 180 entries, some dropping out and some still want to get in. But it's a little too late," McCafferty said.

This parade, in particular, is one of the biggest St. Patty's Day parades in the U.S. and has received international acclaim. While fans can expect all of their favorites, there are some new things happening at the parade this year.

Parade organizers are adding a second reviewing stand at the parade's halfway point, in addition to the one at the end of the route, where performers will wow fans.

"We have marching bands, dancing groups, drill teams, pipe bands, Irish dancers, regular dancers. I'm hoping Victory Stables brings their camel. I really want to have a camel. We will have the sheep again this year. Last year was the first year for the sheep," said McCafferty.

The parade will travel from Liberty and 11th, down Grant St., and onto the Boulevard of the Allies.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said drivers can park for free at the Second Avenue Parking Plaza. This will put people close to the parade route and offer a short walk to the South Side via the 10th Street Bridge for post-parade prowling.

Also after the parade, McCaffery told KDKA-TV, "We have our event in Market Square, which is family-friendly. We'll have Irish dancers there. We're going to have a band this year, a new band called Abbots Cross."

The parade steps off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, rain, snow or shine.