It's going to be sunny and cool today in the Pittsburgh area before rain arrives tomorrow.

FIRST ALERT: None

AWARE: Rain returns Tuesday and it will be windy on Wednesday with rain showers.

The sunshine and above normal temperatures continue today with highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday will be our next round of rain, and that will linger into early Wednesday. Most areas could pick up about .50" of rainfall.

Wednesday will be our last day in the 50s and then temperatures fall through Wednesday night.

Wind gusts on Wednesday will be around 30 to 40mph so secure those loose outdoor decorations.

We will wake up on Thanksgiving with temperatures near freezing, and we won't move much throughout the day with highs struggling to make it to 40 degrees. Flurries are possible in the morning and lingering throughout the day.

It gets even colder for Black Friday, so bundle up big time if you're heading out to shop!

Our temperatures warm back up to normal on Sunday with showers possible.

