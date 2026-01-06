Light rain is expected to arrive in the Pittsburgh area this afternoon with the best chance for rain coming later in the week.

Any Alert Days Ahead? No

Aware: Snow continues to melt, with yesterday's snow depth measuring 2" still. Thursday will be a good day for most to 'clean the yard'.

Snow continues to slowly melt off. Today should be a big day with light rain and warm temperatures helping to bring snow depth totals in Pittsburgh down from yesterday's 2" down to an inch or less by Wednesday morning. By Wednesday evening, most of the snow will be off the ground, with exceptions for shaded areas.

If you have dogs, Thursday is going to be the best time to get outside to 'clean the yard'. Our best chance for rain this week comes Friday through Saturday, with rain and some rumbles expected.

For today, rain chances arrive right at noon and stick around through 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Rain totals will not be very impressive. I am only expecting five hundredths of an inch or less for most places. The best chance for rain will probably occur around 7 p.m this evening through around 10 p.m. A lot of your afternoon will be dry.

When it comes to temperatures, morning lows dipped to the low 30s this morning and highs today should be around 50 degrees. Yesterday's high of 47 degrees was a good four degrees warmer than what I forecast for our daily high. It felt amazing outside. We will see more 'mild' weather this week with highs in the mid-40s on Wednesday behind the rain. Thursday highs should hit the mid-50s. I still have Friday highs near 60 degrees.

Before wrapping things up, I do want to quickly talk about Sunday morning's weather with rain, snow, & sleet all expected over just a couple of hours. Travel in some spots will be slowed with the rapid drop in temperatures, slick conditions, and windy conditions. At this point, the usual suspects of the Ridges, Laurel Highlands, places north of I-80, and the snowbelt of Armstrong and Indiana counties will be most impacted. We will continue to have more on timing and what to expect for the rest of the week, but at least for now, I wanted to give an early warning about what is heading our way.

